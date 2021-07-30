Lancaster County road to close Monday for water line installation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police Department announced a road in Manheim Township, Lancaster County will be closed Monday to install a water line on North President Avenue.

They say they plan to only need one day for the installation affecting the area between Columbia Avenue and Marietta Avenue.

There will be flaggers to direct traffic and a detour in place. Race Avenue will also have a lane restriction from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday as well.

Motorists are asked to be aware and take alternative routes if possible.