Lancaster County road to close this weekend for maintenance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced that Hellers Church Road will be closed from July 30 until August 2 at the intersection with Route 23 in the Village of Leacock, Lancaster County.

From 6 p.m. on July 30 until 7 a.m. on August 2, a contractor will be working on excavating and paving the intersection of Hellers Church Road and Route 23.

PennDOT will have a detour in place using Route 772, Horseshoe Road and Hellers Church Road.

The work was previously scheduled for July 16 to July 19, but will officially occur this weekend.

PennDOT asks travellers to be aware and obey all work signs to provide safety for the work crews.