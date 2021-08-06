Lancaster County seeing door-to-door ‘election auditors’ similar to those in York

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In a story first reported by our partners at LNP, the group calling itself “Audit the Vote Lancaster” says it’s trying to uncover evidence of fraud they believe happened in the 2020 election.

They are operating under secrecy and making their members sign non-disclosure agreements.

Diane Topakian from the Lancaster County Democratic Committee doesn’t understand it. “There have been plenty of audits and it has clearly been shown that there is no fraud, no voter fraud whatsoever in courtroom after courtroom after courtroom and across the country. So enough!” Topakian said.

This mirrors a similar effort in York County late last month, where another group sent people door to door, identifying themselves as an “election integrity committee.”

“They were interviewing voters at their homes. I don’t know what they’re asking them exactly but I can’t imagine they are getting what they want,” Topakian said.

Some believe the group is doing it to see whether people who voted in the 2020 election live at those addresses. County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino says he’s aware of this. The group has not reached out to the commissioner’s office and is not affiliated with the county government. He also says this group, like others, has rights to free speech, and if they knock on your door, you have the right to either talk to them or not.

“We go door to door. The data shows clearly that the best way to talk to voters about issues is by talking to them face to face. I don’t know how they’re representing themselves to the public and registered voters but I think most people would be skeptical if someone like that knocked on their door,” Topakian said.

abc27 News reached out to the Republican Committee of Lancaster and they also said their organization is not affiliated with that group.