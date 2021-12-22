Lancaster County sees rise in COVID-19 deaths, could be deadliest month

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is on pace to mark one of the deadliest months since the COVID-19 pandemic first started.

The county recorded 85 deaths through yesterday and with more than a week left before the new year, that number could rise. For comparison, the worst months were December 2020 with 207 deaths and April 2020 with 182 deaths.

The increase in deaths follows a recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which continue to hover near their highest levels of the pandemic.

Infectious disease experts spoke with abc27 and said that while more COVID vaccines have been going into arms, they say the rising death toll does not mean the vaccines are not working. Instead, they say the hospitalizations and deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated.

