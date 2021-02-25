Lancaster County SERT officer cleared for use of deadly force in 2020 five-hour-long standoff

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A member of Lancaster County SERT who fired at a man during a hostage situation in Manheim Township was justified in using deadly force according to the ruling of Lancaster County District Attorney Heather L. Adams.

The standoff incident ended in the early morning hours on Dec. 8, 2020, with the death of Craig Kevin Bush who barricaded himself in an apartment with a woman.

After a five-hour-long standoff with police and continued but unsuccessful attempts to contact the occupants, SERT entered the home to ensure the welfare of the female victim.

A non-fatal shot fired by the SERT officer resulting in a superficial wound to the suspect, who later shot and killed himself.

The female was subsequently located safely and escorted out of the room by police after the shooting.

In accordance with internal policy, the District Attorney’s Office will not name the officer as he is not being charged with any crime.