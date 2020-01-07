Lancaster County swears-in first female District Attorney

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It was a historic day in Lancaster, the county’s first female District Attorney was sworn-in.

Heather Adams is taking over for Craig Stedman whos now a Lancaster County judge. She was sworn-in Monday with other elected officials.

Adams doesn’t want people to think of this as a big deal.

“I look at this as my next job and I’m going to tackle it and be successful as I have in my other jobs in the past,” Adams said.

Adams says she’s already been briefed on major cases she’s taking over.