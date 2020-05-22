Lancaster County to enter ‘yellow phase’ on June 5

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite County Commissioners uniting in asking the governor to reopen, Lancaster County will move to the ‘yellow phase’ alongside the rest of Pennsylvania on June 5, when Gov. Wolf’s shutdown extension expires.

Commissioner Josh Parsons says he learned of Wolf’s decision from a call with the Governor’s Office.

“We are already moving forward here, but how many [businesses] will close in those two weeks that could have opened?” Parsons tweeted. “How many jobs lost?”

The governor is expected to make several notable announcements on Friday. One announcement Wolf has hinted at is moving some counties to the green phase of his three-part reopening plan.

