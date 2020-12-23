Lancaster County to open new COVID-19 drive-through testing site next to Spooky Nook Sports

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will soon be a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Lancaster County.

On Wednesday, commissioners gave the okay for Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health to move its downtown testing site to the 911 Training Center off 283.

The new testing site will be located next to Spooky Nook Sports. Commissioners say it will be similar to other drive-through testing sites that were open earlier in the year.

“We want anyone who has symptoms or who has been in contact with anyone who has confirmed positive to be able to get a test if they want one,” said Josh Parsons Lancaster County Commissioner. “We want it to be easy for them.”

The site is funded using Federal Cares Act money and could open as soon as next week.