Lancaster County to provide extra COVID-19 vaccine sites to keep up with demand

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — People living in Lancaster County will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at multiple locations. In addition to hospitals and pharmacies, two extra sites will be available.

Because of the inevitability of healthcare providers being unable to handle the demand, Lancaster County announced JP McCaskey East High School and the Solanco Fairgrounds will be added to the list of locations to receive a vaccine.

Officials say the high school is in a central location, while the fairgrounds is an area without many healthcare facilities in its general vicinity.

“The sites were planning to use is going to be used in the event there has been a low turnover at the other sites,” Robert Pena said.

Pena is a public affairs liaison for Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency.

Lancaster County Emergency Management officials believe they could have a vaccine available for widespread distribution sometime after March 2021.