Lancaster County to receive funding for traffic safety improvements, red-light enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-eight safety projects across Pennsylvania are not set to be underway after receiving the necessary funding. The goal? To improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement in locations that red-light running had been noted as an issue.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the PennDOT will distribute $12.9 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) funding to 22 different municipalities, including Lancaster City and Mountville Borough in Lancaster County.

Lancaster City will receive $235,250 in order to “install curb bump-outs and a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon at the S. Queen Street/Farnum Street intersection to improve pedestrian safety.” Mountville Borough will receive $460,953 to modernize an existing traffic signal at West Main Street, East Main Street, North Manor Street, and South Manor Street.

For more information on the projects and other Pa. counties receiving funding, visit PennDOT’s website by clicking here.