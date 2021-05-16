Lancaster County transit promoting biking and public transportation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting Monday, Red Rose Transit Authority will be offering a free ride for bicyclists during National Bike to Work Week.

If any passenger wants to bring their bike on one of RRTA’s buses during their trip, that ride fare will be waived from Monday, May 17 until Friday, May 21. RRTA will also accept adult, non-motorized, scooters for the promotion.

“RRTA encourages residents of Lancaster County to attempt combining biking and public transit as an option for daily commuting,” the website said.

Maps showing Red Rose Transit’s routes in Lancaster City and Lancaster County can be found here.