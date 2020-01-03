Lancaster County Transportation Survey

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County drivers now have a chance to rant about any traffic issues.

For the next month, the Lancaster County Planning Commission is gathering information via a survey for a long term transportation plan.

The information collected from the survey will assist in the county’s decision-making on long-term transportation services and projects.

The Metropolitan Transportation Plan for Lancaster County is being developed in coordination with the County’s comprehensive plan, places 2040: thinking beyond boundaries. The MTP will become the transportation element of the comprehensive plan.

The survey can be taken at lancompo.org until Sunday, February 9, 2020.