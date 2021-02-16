Lancaster County working on $6.2M plan for struggling hotels, bars, restaurants

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More help will soon be available for some of those businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

The state recently announced millions of dollars in grants are out there to help the hospitality industry.

Lancaster County officials are trying to hash out a plan to make sure those businesses that need the aid get it as soon as possible.

Josephine’s in downtown Lancaster, which has been closed since last March, could be one of those restaurants that benefit from the plan.

“When you take half of the tables out that’s a huge revenue loss,” Dean Oberholtzer, owner of Josephine’s, said referencing COVID-19 restrictions. “Most restaurants operate on a 5 to 10% profit margin, when you’re taking out half of their business it just doesn’t work.”

Oberholtzer said the fine dining restaurant was only open six months before the pandemic hit.

Oberholtzer said they’ve laid off almost their entire staff and juggled the little funding that’s been available with the hopes to reopen again.

Counties are receiving money based on their population, and Lancaster County will receive about $6.2 million.

The EDC Finance Corp. an affiliate of the Economic Development Co. of Lancaster County is setting up and running the local program on the county’s behalf.

On Tuesday representatives from the EDC met with County Commissioners to talk about the program.

Lyle Hosler, Vice President of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster said most hospitality businesses in Lancaster County are still not running at full capacity.

“This is really continuing to build this bridge we talk about to hopefully get to the other side of this pandemic where they can resume operations,” Hosler added.

As part of the plan to distribute the money business owners would have a two-week window to apply for the money starting on March 8. The EDC would then decide how to distribute the money.

Lancaster County Commissioners are expected to vote on approval on the program on Wednesday.