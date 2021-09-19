Lancaster County’s Dutch Wonderland hosts Shoofly Pie eating contest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dutch Wonderland went back to its roots to create a unique, family-friendly event.

The park hosted its first Shoofly Pie eating contest, putting adults against each other to see who can eat the most in five minutes. And the children were a part of a whipped cream stacking contest, seeing who can stack the highest in three minutes.

Organizers say it was created to help celebrate the tasty and timeless Dutch tradition, event partnering with Dutch Haven, the bakery that put Shoofly Pie on the map.

Dutch Haven has been around since 1946 and continues to sell Dutch-inspired treats, jams and jellies alongside souvenirs.

They say win or lose, it’s important that people in the region have an opportunity to experience and appreciate Dutch culture.

“A few years ago we were hosting a Coney Island hot dog eating contest and we were thinking how can we adopt this and make it unique to Lancaster County,” Marketing Director Jeff Eisenberg said. “And what is more of a connection to the county than Shoofly Pie! So that is where we came up with the idea.”

The first-place winner will be treated with a 2022 Platinum Season Pass and a special momento.