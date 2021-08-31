Lancaster County’s Field of Screams preparing for 2021 season

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s almost time to start carving pumpkins and breaking out the decorative spider web, which means another spooky favorite is right around the corner, too. Field of Screams, the popular Lancaster County haunted attraction, opens for its 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 10.

“We need new victims. We’re ready,” Jim Schopf, co-owner of Field of Screams said.

Schopf and a motley crew of creepy creatures visited abc27’s Harrisburg station on Tuesday to announce the upcoming spooky season.

“We are pumped up. We are ready,” Schopf said. “All my ghouls and ghosts and goblins and monsters, they’re ready for a new season, ready for a season of screams.”

Tickets to Field of Screams must be purchased online in advance, and they will be time-specific to prevent over-crowding. They can be bought at this link. Schopf said the site is the least busy in September.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to enter Field of Screams, Schopf said, but Field of Screams leadership requests that unvaccinated individuals wear masks.

Field of Screams features four haunted attractions: the Den of Darkness, the Frightmare Asylum, the Haunted Hayride, and the Nocturnal Wasteland trek through the woods. Schopf says this year, several notable updates have been made to the Den of Darkness.

The site also offers five-minute escape games throughout the season, the “non-scary” Corn Cob Acres Field of Fun during daylight hours through Oct. 31, and the extra scary Extreme Blackout event on Nov. 12.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The 2021 season runs through Nov. 12. More information is available on the Field of Screams website.