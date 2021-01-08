Lancaster County’s first specialized domestic violence prosecutor retires

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday Susan Ellison retired after 29 years with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office and starting the specialized prosecution of domestic violence cases in the county.

Ellison spent her entire career prosecuting domestic abusers and helping victims on the difficult journey to escape the influence of their abusive partner or family member.

“I find it horribly offensive that people physically harm or victimize the people they claim as loved ones,” Ellison said in her final week working at the courthouse.

Last year 766 cases were prosecuted by the Domestic Violence Unit under Ellison’s guidance.

Ellison also established the Domestic Violence Police Response Protocol and was an integral player in the inception of Domestic Violence Court, laying a systematic foundation across the country.

“It is easier to leave when I know I am leaving all the things I have worked for in good hands,” Ellison said.