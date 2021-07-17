Lancaster County’s Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster-Lebanon Habitat for Humanity is back to celebrating its home dedications in full capacity for the first time since March 2020.

When the pandemic happened, the organization had to resort to “porch dedications,”

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of family, friends, and volunteers gathered along Fairview Avenue in Lancaster to celebrate the Berhe family’s achievement of homeownership. They contributed more than 400 hours of sweat prior to them getting the keys to their four-bedroom home, which also comes with an affordable mortgage.

“Our house, a place we call home. We start a new life at this time,” Bereket Berhe said. “I can’t explain, we have everything we needed. A bright future for our kids. We have a home.”

Habitat for Humanity builds homes, communities, and hope for families in need of safe, affordable housing across Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and has been doing it since 1986.