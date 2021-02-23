Lancaster County’s Mennonite Disaster Service to send team of plumbers to Texas

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Individuals and families suffering in Texas after winter storms are about to get some help from folks in the Midstate.

Mennonite Disaster Service, based in Lancaster County, is preparing to send a team of plumbers to help with the clean up.

Millions there were left with flooded basements after pipes burst.

MDS says COVID-19 is making it tougher to get teams to Texas, but they’re looking forward to lending a helping hand.

“It takes much more effort in planning, in feeding, and overnight accommodations but obviously the cost is much more expensive to do this, but it’s a necessary job and we must do it,” said Kevin King, executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service.

The teams will work along the Gulf Coast and in the San Antonio and Houston areas.