DRUMMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Constellation Energy will be testing its warning system for the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County on Tuesday, July 12.

According to a release, the test is scheduled for 10 a.m. A brief tone will sound followed by the words “This is a test, this is a test.” The test will last around two minutes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The public, county, and emergency officials do not need to take action during the test.

This system was designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in an event of an emergency at Muddy Run. The system consists of six sets of loudspeakers upstream and downstream of the Muddy Run facility.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team

In the event of a real emergency, a tone will sound followed by “This is an emergency, please move to higher ground”.

The system is to be tested every three months in January, April, July, and October.