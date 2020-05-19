Lancaster County State Police searching for 6-year-old boy, could be in danger

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are looking for a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen with a 28-year-old man and could be in danger.

Police say 6-year-old Damion Consylman is described as 4’0″, 52 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Damion was last seen wearing glasses with a white short-sleeve polo shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Damion was last seen with 28-year-old Mike Consylman, who police describe as 5’10”, 180 lbs. with blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses.

State Police say Mike is driving a 2003 sliver or gray BMW 325 sedan with the Pennsylvania license plate “LGG-6631.”

Mike was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road in Drumore Township, Lancaster County on Monday, May 18 at approximately 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.