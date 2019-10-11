Lancaster cracking down on fentanyl

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four independent drug dealers have been charged in supplying fentanyl in fatal overdoses in the county, with three sentenced.

The four deaths were investigated separately, with the dealers involved in each case appearing to have no connection to one another. The dealers were each charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and additional offenses.

Prosecutors determined all four defendants were profiting dealers and did not supply heroin or fentanyl to support their own addictions.

Cooperation with police and prior criminal records were considered in plea agreement terms. Alejandro Yens, Jesse Hernandez and Daniel Malena Velez Jr. pleaded guilty and were sentenced, per agreements.

Kim Burgess Jr., 39, was convicted after a jury trial. He had supplied fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died in Conestoga Township and will be sentenced in December.

Alejandro Yens, 19, will serve 5 to 15 years for providing fentanyl to a woman who died at her home in Elizabethtown. Yens had apparently been dealing drugs for a lengthy time period.

Jessie Hernandez, 61, will serve 3 to 12 years in prison for providing fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died in Lancaster City. Police determined Hernandez was a conduit between the victim and supplier Wilfredo Perez-Lopez, who was previously sentenced to 6½ to 15 years.

Daniel Malena Velez, 21, will serve 6 to 15 years in prison for supplying to a man who died in his Manheim Township home. Police traced the transaction to Malena Velez because of the way he packaged heroin: in tinfoil. (Heroin is traditionally sold in small baggies.) Malena Velez also has a prior felony drug conviction.