Lancaster DA announces possible development in Linda Stoltzfoos case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, members of the FBI, East Lampeter Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police announced they recovered human remains, a possible development in the Linda Stoltzfoos investigation.

Exactly ten months ago, on June 21, 2020, the 18-year-old Amish teen went missing from Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Coroner has been called to the scene in the rural area of eastern Lancaster County, but it has not been confirmed as to whether or not the human remains have been officially identified as Stoltzfoos.

“The scene will be forensically processed, and the remains will then be released to the Lancaster County Coroner for official identification and determination of cause and manner of death,” the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

According to the DA’s office, Justo Smoker stands charged with one count of criminal homicide relating to the death of Stoltzfoos and is incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial.

This most recent development comes after a ten-month search, consisting of over 15,000 hours, following Stoltzfoos’ disappearance. She was kidnapped on Beechdale Road in Bird-in-Hand, East Lampeter Township while walking home from church.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is working closely with the members of the recovery team and will provide more updates to the public at a later time.