LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed an incident stemming from Feb. 1 in East Earl Township that involved three officers firing at a suspect and determined the officers were justified with their actions.

According to police, the U.S. Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Taskforce was serving multiple arrest warrants for 38-year-old Zachary Gilbaugh at the 1400 block of Union Grove Road. Gilbaugh then attempted to flee, barricading himself in a crawlspace, throwing concrete and cinderblocks at officers while using a makeshift blowtorch. Gilbaugh then escaped through a back door and ran upstairs to the second floor of the building and came out with a circular saw.

Gilbaugh got into a Chrysler minivan and ignored the officer’s commands to stop. As the minican started moving, three officers shot 15 rounds, striking Gilbaugh several times. The actions were all caught on video which was reviewed by District Attorney Heather Adams and County detectives.

District Attorney Adams concluded that each of the officers were justified under state law for shooting at Gilbaugh when he ignored their directions to stop.

“The defendant placed officers in jeopardy of sustaining serious bodily injury or death when he tried to escape in a van,” Adams said. “This inevitably placed the officers in a situation where they opened fire in self-defense and in defense of the other officers who were in the path of the vehicle.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Gilbaugh faces five counts of aggravated assault against an officer, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing a prohibited offensive weapon, five counts of recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.