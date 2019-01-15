Lancaster DA creates unsolved homicide unit

Lancaster County’s district attorney says he’s formed a team to take a fresh look at cold case homicides.

District Attorney Craig Stedman hopes more cases can be solved through DNA analysis, the technology that put Raymond Rowe in prison for the 1992 murder and rape of Christy Mirack.

Stedman isn’t saying which cases will be reviewed, and he doesn’t expect the level of success investigators had in the Mirack case.

“There are some cases where we don’t have any DNA and we hardly have any real witnesses to it. That’s going to prove quite challenging,” he said.

Stedman said the unit will not require extra expenses. A designated team of investigators already on the payroll) will work the cases when nothing more active takes precedent.