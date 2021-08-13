Lancaster DA finds officer justified in shooting at driver who rammed cruiser and fled

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has finished its investigation into an incident in Manheim Township involving a police officer shooting at a man who drove into a police car and almost ran into the officer back in June.

The DA found the officer’s use of deadly force was justified as the officer was using defense in an incident that could’ve caused serious injury, as the vehicle nearly struck him. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Corry Brooks, fled the scene at a high speed and crashed three-quarters of a mile away, fled on foot and has not been arrested at this time.

Brooks faced existing warrants at the time of the incident, including Felony Strangulation and Flight to Avoid Apprehension. For this incident, he’s facing charges for Aggravated Assault, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Institutional Vandalism and Accidents Involving Damage to Property.

The incident happened on June 25, 2021, around 8:30 p.m., on the 300 block of Waterford Court, when police were called to the scene for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

“The suspect disregarded multiple lawful commands from the officers, choosing instead to place the officers in apparent danger of death or serious bodily injury. The officer’s belief that his actions were necessary to protect himself and others from serious physical injury was reasonable given that the driver nearly struck him multiple times and fled the scene in the vehicle” District Attorney Heather Adams said.

Anyone with information regarding Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.