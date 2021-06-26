Lancaster DA investigating police-involved shooting in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is looking into a police-involved shooting that happened Friday night on the 300 block of Waterford Court.

The Manheim Township Police Department initially responded to a “stolen vehicle” incident around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, two officers found the vehicle, with 32-year-old Corry Brooks behind the wheel.

One officer proceeded to fire multiple shots at Brooks after he nearly struck the officer on two occasions, and rammed a police cruiser. Brooks ran away from the scene, and it is unknown if he is injured.

Brooks will be charged for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, with detectives continuing an active investigation. District Attorney Heather Adams is set to make a final decision on the use of force upon completion.

In a preliminary investigation, officers attempted to make contact with Brooks in the vehicle. Brooks tried to run away, which led to a reverse acceleration and him slamming the police cruiser. Brooks then swerved in the officer’s direction, and the officer ran towards a tree to avoid collision.

As Brooks proceeded to head in that direction and hit the tree the officer was behind, the officer opened fire.

Multiple shots were fired, and Brooks drove off.

Brooks later crashed in the 100 block of Second Lock Road, and ran away by foot.

Brooks was warranted on other offenses, and is set to be charged in relation to this incident.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401.