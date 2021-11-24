Lancaster DA: Man convicted of third-degree murder in 2019 drive-by shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a Lancaster man was found guilty of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit third-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license for killing a man in a 2019 drive-by shooting.

Ryan Rivera, 24, was convicted by a jury on Nov. 19 for the murder of Tyreke Gardner on the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in May of 2019.

Three days of testimony showed Rivera and another man confronted Gardner on the 300 block of East Fulton Street after Rivera and Gardner already crossed paths that night. The other man with Rivera punched Gardner, who ran away from them towards North Shippen St. Rivera and the other man fired at Gardner but didn’t strike him.

The two later returned to East Fulton St. and North Plum St., where video showed Rivera pointed a gun at Gardner as he ran by onto Chestnut St.

Rivera and the other man then got into a Volkswagen Passat to catch up with the victim, video footage showed. There was also video that caught audio of those shots being fired.

The man who accompanied Rivera served as a witness for the case, which the defense said wasn’t trustworthy. First Deputy District Attorney Travis Anderson fired back saying the other man was the only one to know exactly what happened.

Charges against the co-conspirators are pending.

“This case is not about who fired the fatal shot,” Anderson said, trying to get a first-degree murder verdict. “We have irrefutably a plan to find this man and kill this man. This was a common plan to find, attack and ultimately kill the victim.”

Rivera’s sentencing will happen at a later date.