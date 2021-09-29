Lancaster DA’s Office: Man to serve up to 27 years on rape charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A New York man is set to serve up to 27 years in prison after pleading no contest to raping and assaulting a woman in Mount Joy and constantly calling her from prison to intimidate her from testifying in court.

Walter Dolder, 37, of Milton, N.Y., was sentenced 11-27 years in prison on Monday on rape, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and intimidation of victim charges. Dolder will also be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police were called to a home in Mount Joy in summer 2020 for an active domestic incident. Once they arrived, the victim stepped out and told them Dolder was there and escaped out the back door. Dolder was caught after a long chase.

The victim said Dolder raped and assaulted her before holding a knife and screwdriver to her face and neck and threatening to kill her if she called the authorities.

Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller fought for a longer sentence due to the defendant violating a no-contact order and consistently violating it to intimidate the victim.