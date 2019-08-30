Lancaster dealer jailed up to 15 years for selling fatal fentanyl dose

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man will serve up to 15 years in prison for providing a fentanyl-laced heroin batch that caused a Conestoga Township man’s death.

Jose O. Morillo, 30, pleaded guilty to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a cellphone regarding the March 9, 2017, incident at a Shady Lane home, the Lancaster District Attorney’s office said.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright said Morillo “was selling this poison for profit rather than to support a habit.”

Wright sentenced Morillo to 7 to 15 years in prison and ordered that he pay $13,216 restitution for the victim’s funeral costs.

The DA’s office said prior to being sentenced, Morillo said, “I lost everything I had, but nothing compared to losing a loved one.” He called the victim a “good person” with “a big heart.”

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman described Morillo as a predatory dealer who profited from those suffering from addiction.

“Mr. Morillo took advantage of that so he could make a buck,” Fetterman said.

Pequea Township police Cpl. Robert Burger, who filed charges, was in court for the sentencing.