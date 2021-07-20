Lancaster doctor charged with unlawful prescription of controlled substances

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Robert Mathews, a Lancaster doctor, has been charged with unlawful prescribing of Xanax, Adderall and Subutex by the Office of Attorney General on Tuesday, July 20. The drugs were prescribed out his legal and ethical practice of medicine.

According to the press release, Dr. Mathews not only failed to prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principles, but he also failed to keep accurate medical records supporting the volume of substances he prescribed.

“Dr. Mathews was trusted to thoughtfully write prescriptions in his patients’ best interests. Instead, he used his access to prescribe addictive medications that devastated many lives and families in Lancaster County,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

Former patients of Dr. Mathews told investigators that during their appointments, he would coach them to say they had medical diagnoses that were not accurate in order to justify their controlled substance usage. According to the press release, patients characterized his office as a “pill mill.”

Dr. Mathews, after investigations and review by a medical expert, is being charged with 14 counts of unlawful prescription of controlled substances. All charges discussed are accusations.

If any current or former patients of Dr. Mathews need assistance due to prescribed controlled substances or have lost care due to this incident, contact the Patient Advocacy Program via email or call 844-377-7367.