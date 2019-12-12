Lancaster downtown businesses urge late shopping

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Stores in downtown Lancaster have come up with a way to help fight back against large online retailers.

About 50 stores will stay open until 10 p.m. Thursday for Lancaster Shops Late.

The event, which often features sales, is becoming an annual tradition in the city. This is its third year. Retailers who participate say they see an added boost in sales.

Lancaster City Alliance helps to organize the event.

Anne Williams, the director of communications for Lancaster City Alliance, said store owners look forward to the event, even if it means long hours.

“I think they really know this is their season to bring out their best,” Williams said. “It’s also a great opportunity for shoppers.”

You can see a full list of businesses participating in Lancaster Shops Late here.