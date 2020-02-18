Lancaster drug task force forfeiture records now available online

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is looking to allay concerns regarding drug task force overspending by announcing on Tuesday that forfeiture records are available online.

The records are audited each year by the county controller’s office and show the Lancaster County Drug Task Force’s budget is more than $1 million per year.

The records detail how much is used for salaries, equipment, vehicles, and other task force costs.

Some information is blacked out to protect the names of officers and informants, according to the district attorney’s office.

You can read the records here.