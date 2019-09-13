Lancaster duo charged with multiple counts of retail theft

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Maria Torrellas and Eddie Santos have been charged with multiple counts of retail theft.

Torrellas and Santos were both employees of the store at the time, either stealing or aiding others in stealing merchandise.

The two were charged with retail theft following an investigation into employee theft surrounding numerous cases of shoplifting. Torrellas charged with four counts of retail theft, Santos with three.

Image of Torrellas

Image of Santos

The two reportedly stole upwards of over $500 worth of merchandise.