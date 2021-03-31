Lancaster EMS gets creative for paramedic recruitment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS is rolling out a new program.

The EMS agency believes it has found a solution to help with a shortage of paramedics across Pennsylvania.

Starting on April 1, the EMS agency is partnering with Pa. CareerLink for a “Learn While You Earn Program.”

Lancaster EMS will hire candidates, pay them $13-an-hour and provide hands-on experience while candidates work towards their certifications.

Once a candidate is finished with the program, they will then make $15-an-hour and have a guaranteed full-time job.

To learn more about the “Learn While You Earn” click here.

Susquehanna Valley EMS also has a similar program in place. To learn about their program click here.