LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster EMS is receiving national recognition.

The Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services gave Lancaster EMS reaccreditation. This means the company is in full compliance with EMS standards like patient care and ethical standards.

“These are national experts who are evaluating our performance and really gauging it, saying ‘hey, you guys are hitting it 100%, gold standard.’ And that’s just a testament to the quality of care that we’re providing in Lancaster EMS,” Director of Operations, Jerry Schramm said.

Lancaster EMS is only one of five ambulance services to be accredited in the State of Pennsylvania.