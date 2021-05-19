Lancaster EMS hosting blood drive in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Now more than ever there have been concerns over a critical shortage of blood donations.

Some folks in Millersville did more than worry, they donated.

Lancaster EMS hosted the blood drive and all donations are going straight to the Red Cross.

EMS workers say it’s all one big virtuous cycle.

“Right now blood drives and blood supply is essential. It’s greatly in need right now,” Marissa Seubert, director of marketing and development at Lancaster EMS said. “So every little bit to help the American Red Cross does help them and it does come back to our end too, as we are out there saving lives as well.”

If you’d like to donate blood, but couldn’t make it out to that event, we’ve got a link right here to help you find a place where you can give blood.