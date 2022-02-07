Lancaster EMS preps for new EMT Academy set to start in March

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is preparing for its new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Academy. Set to start in March, it is part of a wide ranging recruiting effort to get more people interested in the field.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Lancaster EMS even committed to putting resources into it, setting aside $700,000 to make wages higher to sweeten the deal. The latest class consists of 13 new EMTs and they will be hard at work training for 17 weeks.

“Individuals at your typical colleges have made a career path. We’re looking for individuals that may want to work a little bit before they get there. And understand pre-hospital, EMS a little. Or health care in general,’ said Rick Pearson, director of education for Lancaster EMS.

While their EMT class is all filled up, Lancaster EMS is still looking to hire for a variety of jobs, from paramedics to pre-hospital registered nurses, and with a very competitive starting pay.