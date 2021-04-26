Lancaster EMS provides COVID vaccine for homebound residents

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people aren’t able to travel to get their COVID vaccine, so a local EMS team is going the extra mile to help them out.

Lancaster EMS members partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to provide coronavirus vaccines for homebound individuals.

“We’re excited to use our programs and use the capabilities of EMS to meet needs that… can be overlooked, and just improve our community and improve health outcomes,” said Carli Moua, paramedicine supervisor at Lancaster EMS.

So far, Lancaster EMS has given 60 vaccines during those home visits.