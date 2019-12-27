Lancaster EMS providing in-home vaccinations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — When paramedic Carli Moua takes out her over-sized lunch box and loads up into an SUV, she’s ready to make house calls.

Moua is one of the providers with Lancaster EMS offering in-home vaccinations, the first in the state to do so.

“The vaccinations are so important to protect [children] and to prevent illness for themselves and the entire community,” Moua said.

The immunizations are available for any child behind on their shots and are covered by AmeriHealth Caritas insurance.

“All of the families have been very appreciative of doing the vaccinations in the house,” Moua added. “Some didn’t realize the kids were falling behind.”

She said scheduling and transportation problems are two of the largest and frequent reasons children fall behind on their shots.

“It feels great to be able to offer health education and wellness services in the home that patients are not taking advantage of because they can’t get to the doctor,” Moua said.

She said that through the program, EMS providers do not aim towards replacing a primary care physician but can be the first step to a healthier child.

“The whole point is to get kids caught up on their vaccinations and then reengage them with their primary care physician,” Moua said. “Because health and wellness are more than just being vaccinated. It’s preventive care, it’s going in for well-child checks.”

Lancaster EMS says another health insurance provider is looking to join the program.