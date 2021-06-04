Lancaster Farm Sanctuary helps humans form bonds with animal friends

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is known for its picturesque views, antique shopping experiences, and of course its contributions to Pa. agriculture. From Amish Country to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, there are many things visitors can enjoy.

When Sarah Salluzzo and Jonina Turzi started visiting sanctuaries in different parts of the United States, they realized Lancaster would be a perfect place and community for one. So they looked into how to rescue animals and open the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary in 2017.

“Our mission is rescuing farmed animals and providing them sanctuary, inspiring humans to live with compassion and respect,” Salluzzo said.

The sanctuary is home to several pigs, sheep, horses, alpacas, ducks, chickens, and goats, all rescued and taken care of by professionals. The sanctuary offers public tours and outdoor events during the warm months, including yoga.

“This benefits the people of Central Pa. in many ways! One is that we provide a safe place for animals in need. For example, the police might call us to provide a forever home, including necessary medical care, for animals they rescue from cruelty cases,” Saluzzo said. “We also provide fun and educational community events such as tours, cooking classes, dinners, and speakers to teach those in our community who are interested in learning about topics such as animals, plant-based eating, and the environment.”

The sanctuary loves having visitors at its facilities, as they say it gives them joy to see a spark between a person and the animal residents.

“People love the sanctuary,” Salluzzo said. “Many people feel very connected to the animals who live here through social media so when they get to actually come to the sanctuary and see the animals in person they seem very happy and excited. There are a lot of people who come back, again and again, to spend time with their animal friends.”

Salluzzo also mentioned their biggest belief with their business, providing a welcoming and safe environments for its furry, feathery friends and community members.

“It is through this setting that we feel people can start to explore their relationship with animals. We hope more and more people will start to consider living in a way that reduces harm and suffering to our animal friends,” Salluzzo said.

Anyone interested in visiting the sanctuary must reserve tickets ahead of time, as they do not allow drop-ins out of respect to the animals. You can visit Lancaster Farm Sanctuary’s website for a list of events and how you can get involved.