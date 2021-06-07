Lancaster Farmland Trust’s new campaign to preserve 4,000 acres of county farmland

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Farmland Trust (LFT) launched the “Honoring the Promise” campaign, which is a $7.5 million initiative to preserve 50 farms totaling 4,000 acres of rich, productive farmland in the county.

“Lancaster County is blessed with the most productive farmland in the county. We have an obligation to protect this important natural resource,” Karen Martynick, executive director of LFT said.

According to Martynick, the campaign is an opportunity for the community to come together to leave a legacy for future generations.

On June 23, an event at Kitchen Kettle Village in Gordonville will be held to kick off the campaign at 1:00 p.m.

Since LFT’s founding day over 33 years ago, the nonprofit has preserved over 32,000 acres of farmland on 530 farms. Lancaster is now a national leader in the preservation of farmland.

Last year, Steinman Foundation announced a $2 million matching grant to the campaign. With the new investment, every dollar donated to the campaign will be matched by the grant, doubling the impact of donors’ gifts.

“Our rich agricultural heritage has shaped our community and enhance our quality of life,” Don Hess, chairman of the board of LFT, said. “We are committed to preserving and stewarding our previous farmland now — before it’s too late. The community’s support of this campaign will help us do that.”