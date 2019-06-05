Lancaster firefighters to move out of city during renovations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Some Lancaster firefighters will move outside of the city.

Later this year when the city renovates their stations on East King and West King streets, the firefighters will move to the Manheim Township Fire Department on Fruitville Pike.

The city says they’ll pay $500 to cover supplies.

Fire Chief Scott Little says some response times will actually improve.

“Right across the street is city property, so the apparatus is going to improve the northern section of the city,” Little said. “Our response times are going to improve over 60 percent to our northern portions of Lancaster city by being housed on Fruitville Pike.”

The city expects the move to happen in August.