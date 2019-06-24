Lancaster firework restrictions tougher than state law

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Keystone Fireworks off Route 30 in Lancaster County has fireworks that will put on a show.

“You can only buy aerial fireworks from a brick and mortar store like this one,” co-owner Brian Shaub said. “The temporary tents can no longer sell aerial fireworks.

State law says you can use fireworks that have less than 50 milligrams of explosive material. The law also says you need to set off fireworks more than 150 feet from a building.

In Lancaster, the restrictions are a little tougher.

“You cannot ignite a firework on city property,” Fire Chief Scott Little said.

The restrictions passed by the city council last year essentially eliminated any park where people could set off a firework in the city.

Little said this year, his department has already received several fireworks complaints. Firefighters are now handing out flyers that spell out to residents what they are and aren’t allowed to use.

Those who live in Lancaster are largely limited to novelty fireworks like sparklers. Anyone caught using fireworks they’re not supposed to can face a $100 fine.

“Let it up to the professionals for the fireworks celebrations,” Little said. “(You can) take part in your community events where the larger fireworks displays are happening.”

Harrisburg and York have the same restrictions as state law.

In Lancaster last year, one person had their hand seriously burned in a firework incident.