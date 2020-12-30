Lancaster first responders hand out free meal boxes, bringing the community together in these socially distant times

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this morning, Lancaster’s police and fire department, and the Department of Neighborhood Engagement handed out free meal boxes.
The meal distribution happened at Fire Station 3 at 33 East King Street in Lancaster County.
Officials say would not have been possible without help from the food bank.
“We’re coming together, various agencies – the fire department, the police department to support the community.” Said John Bey “It’s important that we engage our community in ways other than our normal duties.”
The police chief also says the food giveaway is a great way for the community to come together especially around the holidays and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TOP STORIES
- Lebanon VAMC begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Veterans 75 or older
- Harrisburg couple reunites and gets married during the pandemic
- Turkey Hill in Harrisburg receiving cleaning and sanitation after worker tests positive for COVID-19
- Gov. Wolf announces all restrictions that began Dec. 12 will end as planned on January 4
- SOH ordering 10% of all vaccine distributions to health care facilities be designated for non-hospital affiliated health care workers