Lancaster first responders hand out free meal boxes, bringing the community together in these socially distant times

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier this morning, Lancaster’s police and fire department, and the Department of Neighborhood Engagement handed out free meal boxes.

The meal distribution happened at Fire Station 3 at 33 East King Street in Lancaster County.

Officials say would not have been possible without help from the food bank.

“We’re coming together, various agencies – the fire department, the police department to support the community.” Said John Bey “It’s important that we engage our community in ways other than our normal duties.”

The police chief also says the food giveaway is a great way for the community to come together especially around the holidays and during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.