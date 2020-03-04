Lancaster Fly Fishing Show held this weekend

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Lancaster Fly Fishing Show will take place this weekend at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

Joe Humphreys, Gary Borger, Bob Clouser plus dozens more fly fishing and fly tying icons will take center stage at the show.

More than $50,000 in national door prizes including fishing trips, tackle, clothing, and accessories are up for grabs. The Grand Prize chosen from all seven 2020 Fly Fishing Shows is an $11,000 trip to the outer islands of the Seychelles. Additionally, there are Lancaster-only show door prizes.

Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children under age 5 and Boy and Girl Scouts under age 16 in uniform are free. Children 6-12 are $5. Active military with an ID are $10. Scouts in uniform can earn credits toward a fly-fishing merit badge.

Visit flyfishingshow.com for a schedule of demonstrations, seminars, films, and classes.

The show runs from March 7 to 8 in the Lancaster County Convention Center at 3 East Vine Street. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The regional premiere of the 2020 International Fly-fishing Film Festival is Saturday.