Lancaster General Health among top 50 hospitals in the country

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health has once again earned a top distinction.

LGH is among Healthgrades list of America’s 50 best hospitals for 2022. This is the fourth year the health system received this top honor. The distinction places LGH in the top one percent of hospitals nationwide providing consistent, clinical excellence across a broad spectrum ranging from cardiology surgery to critical care.

“What the Healthgrade score actually shows is you have a very high chance of surviving your hospital stay if you’re in the top 250 hospitals in the country, but you also have a very reduced risk of complications of procedures and conditions you get admitted for,” Chief Medical Information Officer, Dr. MIchael Ripchinski said.

Healthgrade rates hospitals across 31 conditions and procedures. Chester County Hospital, also part of Penn Medicine, earned the same distinction.