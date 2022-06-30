LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LGH) has announced that it will be holding community blood drives for the month of July around Lancaster County.

The press release stated that the nation is experiencing a blood shortage supply. LGH encourages all eligible donors to donate at one of the community blood drives.

To be considered an eligible blood donor, one must be in good health, and free of flu, cold, and nausea symptoms for at least three days. Donors must also be 16 years of age with parental consent, to 74 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, and have eaten a substantial meal within four hours of donating.

All donors must bring a form of ID.

Below is a list of the dates, locations, and times the blood drive locations will be:

Dates Times Locations July 5 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Providence Township Building, 200 Mt. Airy Rd., New Providence July 6 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzer July 7 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mt. Sydney Rd., Witmer July 12 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy., Peach Bottom July 13 2 p.m.-8 p.m. White Horse Fire Company, 111 White Horse Rd., Gap July 14 2 p.m.- 8 p.m. Bart Fire Company, 11 Furnace Rd., Quarryville July 19 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, Conference Room, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster July 21 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Alliance Church of Elizabethtown, 425 Cloverleaf Rd. # 9320, Elizabethtown July 26 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz July 27 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Faulkner Chevy of Lancaster, 2000 Bennet Ave., Lancaster Sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4ca8ac2ca6fec61-blood16 July 28 2 p.m.- 7 p.m. LGH James Street Lobby 2nd Floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster

Community members must self-schedule appointments to donate at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 202, 2nd Floor, Lancaster, by calling 717-544-0170 and choosing option 1, or by clicking here.