Lancaster General Health changes COVID visitor policy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health has changed its policy for visiting loved ones with COVID-19.

In the past, trying to visit a patient with the disease was not allowed. But as of Tuesday, one person can visit a COVID patient between the hours of 3 pm and 7 pm. They must stay in the room with the patient, wear a wristband, and wear personal protection equipment

“As vaccines have grown and people are getting vaccinated, they want to be able to visit their family members given that they have had vaccines. Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer of Lancaster General health said. “We thought it was appropriate certainly given the holidays coming up to make this change.”

In addition to this change, Lancaster General Health says patients without COVID can now have two visitors.