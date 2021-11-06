Lancaster General Health hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids ages 5-11. The Lancaster Barnstormers mascot, Cylo, was on-site at the Suburban Pavillion on Saturday, Nov. 6, to help kids who were getting the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is one-third of the adult dose.

One of the pediatricians said there are about 40,000 kids in Lancaster County within the age group, and health care providers are hoping to get as many of them vaccinated this month as possible.

“So getting everyone in the county, whether you are a child or adult, is extremely important so we can knock COVID out,” Stacey Harris, director of operations, said.

Vaccine clinics will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Suburban Pavilion in Lancaster, as well. According to the press release, the vaccine will also be available at LG Health Physicians pediatrics and family-medical practices. Appoinments are required.

“One mother said to me I can’t believe how excited I was by just being able to schedule the vaccine,” Dr. Frances Gross, chair of pediatrics, said.

To make an appointment, call 717-588-1165 or online through the MyLGHealth patient portal. Visit LG Health’s online vaccine information page by clicking here. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for their scheduled appointment.