LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster General Health has a new weapon to fight cancer.

The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute introduced a 220-ton device called a “Cyclotron,” used for advanced radiation therapy.

A crane lifted it in through the roof on Monday and into the hospital’s proton therapy center–the second-such cancer therapy center in Pennsylvania. The other location is in Philadelphia.

The Penn Medicine-Lancaster General Health center is scheduled to open in 2022.